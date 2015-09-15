(Adds details, quotes)
By Agnieszka Flak
FRANKFURT, Sept 15 Ferrari expects stable sales
in greater China this year, as stronger demand for its luxury
sportscars in Hong Kong and Taiwan offsets weaker sales in the
mainland, Enrico Galliera, senior vice president of its
marketing division, said on Tuesday.
"While China is slowing down, there are other markets like
Hong Kong and Taiwan that are doing really well," Galliera told
journalists at the Frankfurt auto show, while playing down the
importance of China to Ferrari.
"The weight of the Chinese business is limited. China makes
up 6 to 7 percent of our volumes, it is important but not that
significant," he said.
Galliera's comments came as industry sources said Volkswagen
and other major carmakers had begun reining in
Chinese output, wages and other costs, due to a sharp slowdown
in the world's biggest vehicle market.
Also at the Frankfurt show, Ferrari Chief Executive Amedeo
Felisa said the luxury brand, part of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
, was not planning an SUV, contrasting with
strategy at competitors such as Porsche and Lamborghini, both
part of the Volkswagen group.
The company was also not planning an electric car for now,
again contrasting with some rivals who plan models to compete
with Tesla, though Ferrari has developed a hybrid model
called LaFerrari, which came with a 1 million euro ($1.1
million) price tag.
Felisa declined to comment on how long he planned to stay in
his post at Ferrari, which is preparing a stock market flotation
for later this year.
A source familiar with the matter told Reuters last month
that Felisa, who is nearly 70, was planning to retire soon and
the listing would be a good time to do so, but no final decision
had been made.
"The last time I made a projection was when I arrived at
Ferrari in 1990 and told my wife that I would stay for only
three years, and I'm still here. I have not been making any
forecasts since," he said.
Felisa said that while the company no longer had a 7,000 cap
on annual sales, it would only grow its output in a manner that
would protect the brand's exclusivity, as evidenced by a waiting
list of over a year.
"We continue to follow the rule of our founder who said we
should be making one car less than the market wants," he said.
Ferrari launched the 488 Spider in Frankfurt, a convertible
that will be sold in Italy for 235,000 euros.
($1 = 0.8863 euros)
