(Adds details, quotes)

By Agnieszka Flak

FRANKFURT, Sept 15 Ferrari expects stable sales in greater China this year, as stronger demand for its luxury sportscars in Hong Kong and Taiwan offsets weaker sales in the mainland, Enrico Galliera, senior vice president of its marketing division, said on Tuesday.

"While China is slowing down, there are other markets like Hong Kong and Taiwan that are doing really well," Galliera told journalists at the Frankfurt auto show, while playing down the importance of China to Ferrari.

"The weight of the Chinese business is limited. China makes up 6 to 7 percent of our volumes, it is important but not that significant," he said.

Galliera's comments came as industry sources said Volkswagen and other major carmakers had begun reining in Chinese output, wages and other costs, due to a sharp slowdown in the world's biggest vehicle market.

Also at the Frankfurt show, Ferrari Chief Executive Amedeo Felisa said the luxury brand, part of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles , was not planning an SUV, contrasting with strategy at competitors such as Porsche and Lamborghini, both part of the Volkswagen group.

The company was also not planning an electric car for now, again contrasting with some rivals who plan models to compete with Tesla, though Ferrari has developed a hybrid model called LaFerrari, which came with a 1 million euro ($1.1 million) price tag.

Felisa declined to comment on how long he planned to stay in his post at Ferrari, which is preparing a stock market flotation for later this year.

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters last month that Felisa, who is nearly 70, was planning to retire soon and the listing would be a good time to do so, but no final decision had been made.

"The last time I made a projection was when I arrived at Ferrari in 1990 and told my wife that I would stay for only three years, and I'm still here. I have not been making any forecasts since," he said.

Felisa said that while the company no longer had a 7,000 cap on annual sales, it would only grow its output in a manner that would protect the brand's exclusivity, as evidenced by a waiting list of over a year.

"We continue to follow the rule of our founder who said we should be making one car less than the market wants," he said.

Ferrari launched the 488 Spider in Frankfurt, a convertible that will be sold in Italy for 235,000 euros.

($1 = 0.8863 euros) (Editing by David Holmes)