MILAN, Sept 10 Italians are expected to buy 1.3 million vehicles in 2013, said Fiat's chief operating officer for Europe and the Middle East, Alfredo Altavilla, said on Tuesday.

Italian car sales fell 19 percent in 2012 to a thirty year low. Italy is Europe's fourth-largest car market.

The Italian car market has hit bottom, Altavilla said, "but we are still seeing a very aggressive price war that will continue through the fourth quarter." (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)