FRANKFURT, Sept 15 General Motors boss
Mary Barra reiterated on Tuesday that a tie-up with Fiat
Chrysler was not in her shareholders' best interest
and the U.S. carmaker has the scale to pursue its investments in
new technologies on its own.
Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne said earlier this month
that seeking a merger with GM was a "high priority" for his
company and such a deal would also be the best strategic option
for its U.S. rival.
"We have studied this issue thoroughly and in great detail,
with both internal resources and external experts and it is not
in the best interest of the General Motors shareholder," Barra
told reporters on the sidelines of the Frankfurt auto show.
GM's board rebuffed a merger proposal from the
Italian-American carmaker earlier this year.
That has not stopped Marchionne from wooing what he calls
his "ideal partner" as he seeks to reduce the number of players
in the industry and share the prohibitive costs of building
greener and more intelligent cars.
Barra said that while her company was focused on investing
in new technologies and connectivity, it could afford to do it
alone, pointing to the redesigned Opel Astra compact car
unveiled at the show.
"When you look at the work that we are doing to put
connectivity in the vehicles ... looking at the forward looking
technologies that you need in a vehicle, also all the propulsion
technologies ... that is our focus, delivering the best return
to our shareholders," she said. "We have the scale necessary to
accomplish that."
She added that she had never discussed a possible tie-up
directly with Marchionne after rejecting his merger proposal
sent via email earlier this year.
On Monday, Barra told reporters at a separate event that GM
investors had not said much on the matter in recent weeks,
despite repeated attempts by Marchionne to get a deal done,
according to several newspapers.
She also said she had not received any follow-up requests
from Marchionne since his initial email.
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said late on Monday he
hoped Marchionne would buy or reach a deal with GM, but that
this looked difficult.
