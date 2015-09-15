FRANKFURT, Sept 15 Google Inc. does
not intend to become a vehicle manufacturer, the company's
managing director for Germany, Austria and Switzerland said on
Tuesday at the Frankfurt auto show.
Google has named auto industry veteran John Krafcik, a
former CEO of Hyundai Motors America, as chief executive of its
self-driving car project.
Google's pet project of driverless cars started in 2009 with
an intention to revolutionise the car industry. The hiring of
Krafcik is seen as a sign the tech giant is starting to look at
the project as a potential and relevant business in the future.
Google's Philipp Justus, who is also the managing director
for central and eastern Europe, said the company was working on
cars in partnership with the auto industry, but was not planning
to become a car manufacturer.
"That is not something we could do alone," Justus said,
adding that Google's partners included automotive suppliers
Bosch and zf friedrichshafen.
"Google also does not intend to become a car manufacturer."
German premium carmakers BMW, Mercedes-Benz
and Audi meanwhile are snapping up software
experts as tech firms such as Google threaten to outflank them
in the race to develop a self-driving car.
Software expertise has become a new battleground for
automakers and tech firms as cars need lines of code to connect
electric car motors to batteries, talk to smartphones or
activate brakes when a radar system detects an obstacle ahead.
