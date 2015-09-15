FRANKFURT, Sept 15 Luxury carmaker Jaguar Land
Rover expects this year's sales to exceed last
year's as Britain, Europe and North America should help
compensate for a sharp decline in China, its chief executive
said on Tuesday.
"We definitely expect 2015 to grow... but it is too early to
give you a number," Ralf Speth told journalists at the Frankfurt
auto show.
Jaguar Land Rover's sales are down 1 percent so far this
year compared with the same period last year.
