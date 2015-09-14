FRANKFURT, Sept 15 German carmaker Mercedes-Benz
sees business potential in offering on-demand limousine services
using driverless cars, Daimler Chief Executive Dieter
Zetsche said, in what amounts to a direct challenge to Uber
.
Germany's oldest carmaker is considering setting up large
fleets of autonomous cars to cater to a new customer base which
is less attracted to vehicle ownership but still interested in
using premium transportation services like limousines.
"This is a concrete development goal of ours," Zetsche told
Reuters on the sidelines of a Mercedes-Benz event on the eve of
the Frankfurt auto show.
Daimler already has car2go, its own car-sharing service
which allows subscribers to locate and rent a nearby vehicle
from a fleet of Daimler-owned vehicles using a smartphone.
"It would be even more convenient if the car came to you
autonomously," Zetsche said.
"And it would be extremely practical if the car2go appeared
without needing to be prompted, once my appointment in the
calendar had come to an end."
In addition to building and selling cars, there is money to
be made from the software to run a self-driving vehicle, as well
as services associated with autonomous driving, such as mapping,
car-sharing and car recharging services.
In August Daimler, BMW and Audi bought
high-definition mapping service HERE. A year earlier Daimler
bought MyTaxi, an app that allows customers to hail a cab, track
its progress and pay for the ride using a smartphone.
Zetsche said that the combination of car rental services and
autonomous vehicles opens up new business opportunities.
"I think you don't need too much imagination to see that by
combining these strengths, attractive business models are
possible in future," Zetsche said.
Mercedes has already developed a prototype autonomous car,
but self-driving cars are not expected to hit showrooms until
2025, as regulators grapple with questions of liability.
Consultants at Boston Consulting Group said the falling cost
of technology means that taxi services with autonomous vehicles
could be up to 35 percent cheaper than conventional cabs.
Daimler's expansion plans in car sharing are being closely
watched by rival BMW, which operates the DriveNow car-sharing
service, and by Uber which has said it will expand into 100
Chinese cities over the next year.
The market penetration of vehicles with autonomous features
is expected to reach 13 percent by 2025, representing a market
of roughly $42 billion, Boston Consulting Group said.
In August 2013, Mercedes-Benz developed an S-class limousine
which drove between Mannheim and Pforzheim without driver input.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)