Bollywood film maker Eros pitches high-yield bonds
SINGAPORE, March 6 (IFR) - India's Bollywood film industry is set to premiere in the US dollar bond market as one of the country's biggest distributors prepares its debut high-yield offering.
FRANKFURT, Sept 10 PSA Peugeot Citroen will seek further plant cuts from French unions, Chief Executive Philippe Varin said on Tuesday, as a glacial improvement in car demand looks unlikely to solve Europe's chronic industrial overcapacity.
Peugeot, which incurred the wrath of French ministers and workers last year by scrapping a major factory and 8,000 additional jobs, has recently indicated it may need to reduce capacity further while avoiding outright closures.
Speaking at the Frankfurt auto show, Varin confirmed that production line shutdowns were "exactly the discussion we are having" but said he would present cutbacks to unions before announcing details.
SINGAPORE, March 6 (IFR) - India's Bollywood film industry is set to premiere in the US dollar bond market as one of the country's biggest distributors prepares its debut high-yield offering.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03062017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:00 am: Junior Aviation Minister Jayant Sinha, Finance Ministry Official Saurabh Garg, DIPP Secretary Ramesh Abhishek at IVCA’s annual conclave in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Chief Statistician T.
SEOUL, March 6 South Korea will ban imports of U.S. poultry after a strain of H7 bird flu virus was confirmed at a U.S. chicken farm, the agriculture ministry said on Monday, cutting shipments from its main supplier during a current egg shortage.