FRANKFURT, Sept 9 French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen sees Europe's auto market recovering gradually next year, Peugeot brand head Maxime Picat said.

He also said on the eve of the Frankfurt car show that the company expects China's auto market to grow by about 7 percent in 2014. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Alison Williams)