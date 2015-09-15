UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, Sept 15 The chief executive of Volkswagen's Porsche unit is bidding to lead sports-car operations at Volkswagen as Europe's largest automaker is revamping its structure to boost profits.
Porsche head Matthias Mueller, a member of VW's top management board, said on Tuesday the panel is agreed on the need to cede more power to brand tie-ups within the parent group to steer future business more effectively.
The executive said he would like to take up the task of leading a group of VW's sports-car brands such as Porsche, Bentley and Bugatti, though he added no decisions have been taken yet on personnel or structure. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Ilona Wissenbach.; Editing by Ludwig Burger)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources