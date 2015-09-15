FRANKFURT, Sept 15 British carmaker Rolls-Royce
Motors will sell fewer cars in 2015 than last year, its chief
executive told Reuters on Tuesday, echoing comments made
recently by other luxury automakers hit by cooling demand in
China, the world's biggest car market.
Last year Rolls-Royce sold a record 4,063 cars but sales of
the BMW-owned brand are down 10.3 percent in the year
to July at 2,035 vehicles and CEO Torsten Mueller-Oetvoes said
growth in other markets will not fully make up for a decline in
Chinese demand.
"Our other markets are doing very well ... (and) nicely
compensated for some of that loss in volume we have seen in
China but ... we are probably not able even until the end of the
year to fully compensate for that," Mueller-Oetvoes said.
Consequently he said the firm was "probably not any longer
likely" to beat its record sales last year but would end
"probably on a number close to that".
Rolls-Royce launched its new Dawn convertible at the
Frankfurt Motor Show this week, with the aim of widening its
appeal to more women and younger drivers.
