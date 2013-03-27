(Corrects name of Volvo parent company In first paragraph)

NEW YORK, March 27 Swedish automaker Volvo Car will introduce its first all-new vehicle as a unit of China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co Ltd in late 2014, Volvo Chief Executive Hakan Samuelsson said on Wednesday.

The new model will be a successor to the Volvo XC90 crossover vehicle, Samuelsson told Reuters on the sidelines of the New York auto show.

Volvo is also jointly developing with Geely a new compact platform. A platform is a common underpinning that is generally used on several different vehicle models. (Reporting by Paul Lienert in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)