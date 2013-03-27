(Corrects name of Volvo parent company In first paragraph)
NEW YORK, March 27 Swedish automaker Volvo Car
will introduce its first all-new vehicle as a unit of China's
Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co Ltd in late 2014,
Volvo Chief Executive Hakan Samuelsson said on Wednesday.
The new model will be a successor to the Volvo XC90
crossover vehicle, Samuelsson told Reuters on the sidelines of
the New York auto show.
Volvo is also jointly developing with Geely a new compact
platform. A platform is a common underpinning that is generally
used on several different vehicle models.
(Reporting by Paul Lienert in New York; Editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)