By Paul Lienert
NEW YORK, March 27 Swedish automaker Volvo Car
will introduce its first all-new vehicle as a unit of
China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co Ltd in late
2014, Volvo Chief Executive Hakan Samuelsson said on Wednesday.
The new model will be a successor to the Volvo XC90
crossover vehicle, Samuelsson told Reuters on the sidelines of
the New York auto show.
Volvo is also jointly developing with Geely a new compact
platform for smaller models, some of which will be built at a
new Volvo plant in Chengdu, China, he said.
A platform is a common mechanical base that can be used for
several different vehicle models.
Samuelsson said Volvo also is considering an expansion of
its product range to include even smaller subcompact models, as
premium European competitors such as BMW and Mercedes-Benz have
done.
The subcompact platform also would be jointly developed
with Geely, he said.
The large luxury platform for the next-generation XC90 is
being engineered in Sweden and will also underpin the successor
to Volvo's flagship S80 sedan, Samuelsson said.
That platform is known inside Volvo as SPA, for Scalable
Product Architecture. It can accommodate a variety of power
trains, including Volvo's first production plug-in hybrid
system.