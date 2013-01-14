Jan 14 General Motors CEO reiterated its
Opel unit was not for sale, following a French media report that
PSA Peugeot Citroen could take over the troubled
European arm of the U.S. automaker.
"Opel is not for sale," CEO Dan Akerson told reporters at
the Detroit auto show. "It's not to be given away either."
Peugeot could take over Opel with backing from GM and the
French state under an option currently being looked at,
newspaper La Tribune reported earlier on Monday.
GM would be prepared to contribute several billion euros to
facilitate the transaction and make it attractive to Peugeot, La
Tribune said, citing unnamed sources close to the matter.