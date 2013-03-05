BRIEF-Cematrix qtrly loss per share $0.016
* Cematrix Corp qtrly revenue $1.2 million versus $6.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
GENEVA, March 5 The new 4C two seater of iconic Italian sportscar brand Alfa Romeo will go on sale in Europe at the end of September with a price tag of 60,000 euros ($78,100), Alfa Romeo chief Harald Wester said on Tuesday at the Geneva car show.
Alfa Romeo, which belongs to Italian carmaker Fiat, will be launched in the United States at the end of 2013, marking a return of the sports brand since 1995, Wester said, without disclosing the price of the 4C for the U.S. market.
SAO PAULO, March 2 Shares of Ambev SA tumbled on Thursday after the drinks company reported weak quarterly earnings, hit by falling sales and rising costs in its main market of Brazil, where the company said it is hoping for a rebound by the end of the year.
LONDON, March 2 Demand for gasoline in the United States, which accounts for a tenth of global oil consumption, is expected to peak next year as engines become more efficient, WoodMackenzie analysts said.