* Revamped R8 e-tron has doubled range to 450 km
* Audi's "halo" car polishes lineup, lowers CO2 - analysts
* R8 e-tron sales won't exceed 100 cars per year - IHS
By Andreas Cremer
BERLIN, March 3 More than two years since
abandoning electric cars, Audi has returned with the R8 e-tron,
in a move that looks more like an attempt to keep its options
open than a full conversion to the technology.
Battery-powered cars have failed to live up to their initial
hype, with drivers put off by the slow rollout of recharging
stations, limited range and high prices -- despite generous
sales incentives in some markets.
By 2020, fewer than one in 20 vehicles produced is forecast
to be equipped with electrified powertrains, business
consultants KPMG said in a survey in January.
Audi, the flagship brand of German carmaker Volkswagen
<VOWG_p,DE>, has been reluctant to embrace the technology,
arguing it was better to make diesel cars cleaner or focus on
hybrids that combine a combustion engine with battery power.
It flirted with an electric R8 sports car in 2009, promising
a thrilling performance but an underwhelming range of 134 miles.
It wasn't enough, and Audi dropped the concept in 2012, the year
rival Tesla's Model S came out with double the range.
However Tesla's success, and that of archrival BMW
with its "i" series of electric cars, appears to have convinced
Audi there is a market for electric supercars after all.
A fully electric R8 may also help Audi get closer to meeting
rigid EU emissions limits. Audi came 18th last year in a survey
of Europe's 20 top-selling brands' average CO2 output, auto
industry forecaster JATO said on Tuesday.
At the Geneva auto show, Audi unveiled an emission-free
version of its 165,000-euro ($184,619) R8 that can drive 450
kilometres (280 miles) before needing to recharge, which takes
less than two hours.
The battery's capacity has almost doubled to 92
kilowatt-hours (kWh) from 49 kWh in the aborted 2012 model, a
source close the matter said.
That has helped more than double the range of the
carbon-fibre R8 e-tron which surges to 100 kilometres an hour in
3.9 seconds, compared with 3.2 seconds for the 540-horsepower
model.
Audi may also launch two battery-powered serial models by
2018, a sports car and a sports-activity vehicle with over 500
km of range to rival Tesla's upcoming Model X SUV, two company
sources told Reuters.
MINIMISING THE RISK
However, analysts said Audi was treading cautiously, not
least because it only plans to build the R8 e-tron by request.
"Such projects are no practicable means to leverage electric
driving over the short term," said PwC analyst Christoph
Stuermer. "They only help minimise the business risk."
Sales of the R8 e-tron probably won't exceed 100 a year
through 2022, research firm IHS Automotive forecast. By
comparison, IHS expects deliveries of Tesla's Model S to grow 14
percent to 41,396 cars by 2022 from 36,364 this year.
Electric supercars have a mixed track record. Mercedes
stopped making the 416,000-euro SLS electric drive
last year due to poor demand, while Porsche's 768,000-euro 918
Spyder hybrid sold all 918 models.
Analysts said the R8 e-tron, Audi's first all-electric
production car, could act as a "halo" product to draw customers
to its showrooms and help it gauge interest in more
battery-powered and hybridized cars.
While Audi has incurred a three-digit million-euro cost to
develop the model, there will be no fixed production costs
because it will be custom-made, one company source said.
Nonetheless, Audi views the project as a step change.
"It's beyond any question" that battery cars have become
more important to Audi," Chief Executive Rupert Stadler told
Reuters in January. "I'm very happy that (R&D boss) Ulrich
Hackenberg is stepping up the pace on electric cars."
($1 = 0.8937 euros)
(Additional reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Mark Potter)