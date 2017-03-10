(Adds graphic)
* McLaren ready to source more UK components if there are
tariffs
* Peugeot sees Brexit 'opportunity' with UK plants
* Some suppliers already seeing Brexit boost
* Jaguar Land Rover doubts UK can surpass 50 pct local
content
* Graphic on UK car exports tmsnrt.rs/2ePXCJK
By Costas Pitas
GENEVA, March 10 As Britain prepares to leave
the European Union, some carmakers are considering softening the
blow of any tariffs by sourcing more parts locally and producing
more models they can sell domestically rather than export.
Eighty percent of UK-assembled vehicles are exported and
they could face tariffs of up to 10 percent if Britain has to
fall back on World Trade Organisation rules, with some
components subject to multiple varying tariffs each time they
cross a border.
"If we do find there are tariffs on sending cars out, or
there are tariffs on bringing components in, then that would be
a motivator to repatriate some component production to the UK,"
McLaren Automotive Chief Executive Mike Flewitt told Reuters at
the Geneva motor show.
The country's largely foreign-owned car industry is due to
hit a record high production of around 2 million units by the
turn of the decade, making it one of Europe’s largest, and some
firms have warned tariffs could push production abroad.
The sector is a major employer which British Prime Minister
Theresa May has pledged to champion in the Brexit negotiations
with the EU she plans to trigger this month; executives are
concerned uncertainty could persist beyond the two-year process.
A local sourcing push would help mitigate some of the risks
of leaving the EU's single market and be a bonanza for smaller
UK parts makers but a headache for international suppliers,
whose manufacturing footprints are reliant on free trade.
Only 41 percent of the parts in British-built cars are made
within the country on average, less than the typical 50 to 55
percent local content requirement which Britain would have to
agree to in some bilateral trade deals.
The proportion of parts sourced locally varies among
automakers, making it easier for some to meet the "Made in
Britain" threshold than others.
McLaren expects to reach a 58 percent "localisation rate" by
the end of the decade from around 50 percent now, under a plan
that pre-dates the June Brexit vote. Jaguar Land Rover (JLR),
Britain's biggest carmaker, also sources around half
its content locally.
The level falls to less than 40 percent at German luxury
carmaker BMW's Mini plant in southern England, while
Opel/Vauxhall Astras built in the UK contain only 25 percent
British parts.
French carmaker PSA Group, which this week
announced a deal to buy Opel and Vauxhall from General Motors
, said trade barriers in the event Britain loses access to
the single market would push it to increase the percentage of
local components.
"If it's a hard Brexit then of course the supplier base
needs to be developed, and I think this is something that the UK
government completely understands," Chief Executive Carlos
Tavares told reporters in Geneva.
NOT SO EASY
The jury is out on how feasible this might be.
Ralf Speth, the CEO of JLR, doubts Britain produces enough
mass-market vehicles to attract the major supplier investments
it would need to cross the 50 percent localisation threshold. It
and other carmakers have been slowly boosting UK parts content
for years.
Britain's Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders,
however, believes UK-built cars could source up to 80 percent of
parts domestically. The fall in the pound since the Brexit
referendum has raised import costs, adding a further incentive.
Matt Boyle, the chief executive of electrified powertrain
specialist Sevcon, based in England's northeast, said it had
seen rising demand since the referendum and is able to respond
quickly through the use of flexible third-party sites.
"We've got off-the-shelf hybrid systems and electric systems
today," he said.
The industry is lobbying for British government support,
which could be required to kick-start investment in parts
production that would be new for Britain, such as alloy wheels.
Over 4 billion pounds ($4.9 billion) worth of components
such as engine castings, steering systems and seat parts could
be sourced in Britain, according to a joint industry-government
report published in 2015, adding to roughly 10 billion pounds
currently spent by car firms on UK suppliers.
MODEL MIX
Carmakers are used to picking parts makers to supply their
plants across borders, benefiting from unfettered trade among
members of the European single market or the North American Free
Trade Agreement - and between the EU and Mexico.
But Donald Trump's election in the United States and
protectionist candidates in upcoming elections in the
Netherlands and France mean the Brexit referendum is not the
only risk to free trade.
That has prompted some executives to ponder how plants and
supply chains could be refocused on domestic demand.
"Our interest and our competitive advantage will be to have
UK plants with a pound cost structure to supply a market where
revenue is in pounds," PSA's Tavares said.
Britain is Opel/Vauxhall's biggest European market,
accounting for 77,000 annual sales of its Corsa mini - the
country's second-biggest seller after Ford's German-made
Fiesta.
But the Corsa is built in Spain and Germany, rather than
GM's British plants in Ellesmere Port and Luton.
While Astra hatchbacks are produced at Ellesmere Port, some
of the 60,000 sold in Britain last year were imported from
Poland, leaving potential scope for more UK production.
Progress with modular assembly techniques in recent years
has given car manufacturers more flexibility to shift production
of single models between factories in different countries.
BMW said recently it would begin building some of its X1
sport utility vehicle at a plant in the Netherlands, which
already builds Mini cars.
Asked whether Mini's British plant could build BMW-badged
cars, Chief Executive Harald Krueger did not rule it out.
"Purely theoretically, you can also build the 1 series in
the UK," he told reporters.
(Additional reporting by Laurence Frost and Edward Taylor;
editing by Philippa Fletcher)