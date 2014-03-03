FRANKFURT, March 3 German tyre and car parts maker Continental said on Monday it aims to invest more than 1 billion euros ($1.38 billion) by 2016 under a new investment programme.

In the largest investment program in the history of the company, Continental said it would spend on plant construction and extension as well as high-tech testing and production capacities.

It said it would also look at acquisitions and franchise partners.

($1 = 0.7240 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)