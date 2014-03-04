UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
GENEVA, March 4 Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said the Stuttgart-based maker of luxury Mercedes-Benz cars will likely make a decision on whether to build a new factory in the next 12 months.
Upon being asked whether Daimler would need to take a formal decision in the next 12 months, Zetsche responded, "Sounds reasonable."
Daimler is currently thinking about where to build the next generation of its compact cars. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources