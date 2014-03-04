GENEVA, March 4 Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said the Stuttgart-based maker of luxury Mercedes-Benz cars will likely make a decision on whether to build a new factory in the next 12 months.

Upon being asked whether Daimler would need to take a formal decision in the next 12 months, Zetsche responded, "Sounds reasonable."

Daimler is currently thinking about where to build the next generation of its compact cars. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)