GENEVA, March 1 Ferrari expects to return to
growing sales in China this year but only at a single digit
rate, Enrico Galliera, senior vice president of its commercial
division, said on Tuesday.
Chairman Sergio Marchionne added that the carmaker would
issue a planned bond soon as markets were conducive to doing so.
Asked about the future of Chief Executive Amedeo Felisa,
Marchionne said the 70-year-old executive would remain in his
post for now, but did not answer when asked about his role once
the current board expires in April.
He only said that Felisa would remain with the company, but
declined comment on what position he would hold.
