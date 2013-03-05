MILAN, March 5 Ferrari is going to sell its new LaFerrari supercar model for 1 million euros ($1.30 million), Chairman Luca Cordero di Montezemolo said on Tuesday.

"The 499 LaFerrari cars selling for one million euros each have all been sold out," he said on the sidelines of the Geneva car show. ($1 = 0.7687 euros) (Reporting By Jennifer Clark, editing by Lisa Jucca)