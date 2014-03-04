GENEVA, March 4 Fiat Chrysler will keep
the production of its Alfa Romeo, Maserati and Ferrari car
brands in Italy, Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on
Tuesday.
"It's not a nationalistic thing, but there are some things
that belong to a place," Marchionne told journalists at the
Geneva auto show, adding that at least in his time as CEO the
sporty Alfa cars will be assembled in Italy. "Alfa Romeo belongs
to Italy as Maserati and Ferrari do."
Marchionne said the first new Alfa that will be developed
under a new industrial plan that will be unveiled in May will be
produced before the end of next year.
Alfa and Maserati are at the heart of the group's plans to
turn around its fortunes in Europe, where Marchionne said he
still expects to break even by 2016.
The chief executive added he was open to broadening
Fiat-Chrysler's alliance with Suzuki and to seek
cooperation with any other carmakers, as long as it made
economic sense.