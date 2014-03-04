GENEVA, March 4 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will
make public a decision in the next two days whether to undertake
a major revamping of a minivan plant in Windsor, Ontario, Fiat
SpA Chief Executive Officer Sergio Marchionne said on
Tuesday.
"This will become clear in the next 24 to 48 hours,"
Marchionne said at a press conference at the Geneva auto show.
"The decision has already been made. We are just in the process
of finalizing that choice. We are pretty much done."
Marchionne did not indicate what the decision would be for
production of a new generation of minivans.
At the Detroit auto show seven weeks ago, Marchionne said
that changes at the plant would cost at least $2 billion, and
that Chrysler needed help from the Canadian government to help
finance the project.