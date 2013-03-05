BRIEF-Cematrix qtrly loss per share $0.016
* Cematrix Corp qtrly revenue $1.2 million versus $6.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
GENEVA, March 5 Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Tuesday the company had a lot of options for a low-cost car brand.
"We're working on it," he said to journalists at the Geneva car show.
Marchionne said the company was still considering what sort of distribution network a low-cost car brand would use.
"The distribution system changes for a low-cost brand," he said.
He said that no decision had been made on where to build a low-cost brand should the company decide to go ahead with it.
* Cematrix Corp qtrly revenue $1.2 million versus $6.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, March 2 Shares of Ambev SA tumbled on Thursday after the drinks company reported weak quarterly earnings, hit by falling sales and rising costs in its main market of Brazil, where the company said it is hoping for a rebound by the end of the year.
LONDON, March 2 Demand for gasoline in the United States, which accounts for a tenth of global oil consumption, is expected to peak next year as engines become more efficient, WoodMackenzie analysts said.