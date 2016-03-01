GENEVA, March 1 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is not in tie-up talks with France's Peugeot at present nor any other carmaker after its approach to merge with U.S. rival GM failed, Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Tuesday.

FCA's share price got a lift last week after its French rival said it was open to strategic opportunities in the auto sector, sparking speculation the two companies could enter merger discussions.

Marchionne added that since his proposal to tie up with GM had been repeatedly rebuffed, the world's seventh-largest carmaker had been approached by other players in the industry, but the proposals were not sufficiently attractive to proceed.

Speaking to journalists at the Geneva auto show, Marchionne said those proposals "don't give us enough of a shift in our capital expenditure profile and coverage to justify the risks associated with the association, so there is no use talking about it".

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)