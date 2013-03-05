LONDON, March 5 The resumption of production for Fisker Automotive Inc's Karma plug-in hybrid vehicle is a "couple of months" away, co-founder Barney Koehler told Reuters on the sidelines of the Geneva car show on Tuesday.

Fisker said last month it expected to restart production "fairly soon." (Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Writing by Mark Potter; Editing by Alison Birrane)