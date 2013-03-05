BRIEF-Landec Corporation announces strategic acquisition of O Olive Oil to expand into adjacent natural food product segment
* Landec Corp says has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase O Olive Oil Inc ("O Olive") for $2.5 million in
GENEVA, March 5 Ford Motor Co., which expects a $2 billion loss in Europe this year, expects regional sales will be at the low end of the company's sales forecast during the first half of the year.
For now, the U.S. automaker is maintaining its 2013 European vehicle sales outlook of between 13 million and 14 million, Stephen Odell, the head of Ford's European operations, said during a media roundtable at the Geneva car show.
In January, Ford said it expects to lose $2 billion in Europe in 2013 due to a punishing economic downturn in the region that has curtailed consumer spending and sales.
* Landec Corp says has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase O Olive Oil Inc ("O Olive") for $2.5 million in
* Eyes on Luxottica's drop after lukewarm results (Updates)
MADRID, March 2 Spain's carmaking plants were "well-placed" in the takeover talks between PSA Group and General Motors' European arm, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Thursday after speaking to a senior executive at PSA.