UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
GENEVA, March 3 Car sales in Germany rose to 209,400 vehicles in February, a four percent rise from the year-earlier period, leading German Industry Association VDA said on Monday, striking an optimistic note about the prospect of a sustainable sales rebound.
"We're convinced that the auto spring which traditionally kicks off with the Geneva show will be much stronger and much more lively than a year ago. The outlook has brightened up sharply," said Matthias Wissmann, VDA auto industry president.
VDA stopped short of giving an definitive outlook for the year, but said they expect a rise in sales of two percent to 11.7 million cars in Western Europe in 2014, if economic conditions remain favourable. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Jan Schwartz; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources