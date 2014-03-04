UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
GENEVA, March 4 The head of VW's Lamborghini unit, Stephan Winkelmann, told journalists at the Geneva auto show on Tuesday that more than 1000 Huracan models had been sold within the first two months of taking orders. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources