BRIEF-Cematrix qtrly loss per share $0.016
* Cematrix Corp qtrly revenue $1.2 million versus $6.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
GENEVA, March 5 General Motors' Opel unit aims to return to profitability on the basis of its current sales volumes, Opel's new chief executive Karl-Thomas Neumann told reporters at the Geneva auto show.
"Even though the market environment may be difficult, we are still selling a million cars in Europe and we should be capable of being profitable at that volume," Neumann said on Tuesday.
While he said his priority was fixing Opel's business in Europe, he did not rule out looking to emerging markets for further growth.
Opel is almost totally dependant on a European car market that is hitting lows not seen in nearly two decades.
"One thing I really look at is what we want to do in China," said the former head of Volkswagen in China.
* Cematrix Corp qtrly revenue $1.2 million versus $6.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, March 2 Shares of Ambev SA tumbled on Thursday after the drinks company reported weak quarterly earnings, hit by falling sales and rising costs in its main market of Brazil, where the company said it is hoping for a rebound by the end of the year.
LONDON, March 2 Demand for gasoline in the United States, which accounts for a tenth of global oil consumption, is expected to peak next year as engines become more efficient, WoodMackenzie analysts said.