GENEVA, March 3 Germany's Porsche increased sales in February "clearly" beyond last year's level of 11,061 sports cars, sales chief Bernhard Maier said on Tuesday.

Porsche has "large" order volumes and full-year deliveries could increase to a new record of about 200,000 cars this year, compared with 190,000 in 2014, Maier told reporters at the Geneva auto show. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach, writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)