UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
GENEVA, March 2 Toyota Motor Corp expects to grow sales in western and central Europe this year, European operations head Didier Leroy told journalists at the Geneva auto show on Monday.
The company also expects to maintain market share and profitability in four countries in eastern Europe, which include crisis-hit Russia and Ukraine, he added.
In 2014, Toyota sold 888,000 cars in all of Europe, up 4.8 percent on the previous year. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.