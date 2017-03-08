GENEVA, Switzerland, March 8 German carmaker
Volkswagen is not open to merger talks with Italian
rival Fiat Chrysler, Chief Executive Matthias Mueller
said on Wednesday, rebuffing an overture from FCA CEO Sergio
Marchionne.
"We are not ready for talks about anything," he told Reuters
on the fringes of the Geneva auto show. "I haven't seen
Marchionne for months."
"We have other problems," Mueller added.
Marchionne said on Tuesday at the show Volkswagen could be
an attractive prospective partner and may be interested in
talks.
He has long advocated more car-industry mergers and has been
rejected more than once by General Motors, which this
week agreed to sell its European unit, Opel, to France's PSA
Group.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by
Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)