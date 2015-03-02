GENEVA, March 2 Volkswagen sold more than 1.5 million cars across its multi-brand group in the first two months of 2015, Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn said on Monday.

The German manufacturer has had a "promising start" into the year, Winterkorn said at an event in Geneva on the eve of the annual auto show, adding two-month group deliveries exceeded the 1.5 million mark for the first-ever time.

Europe's largest automotive group said last month it was bracing for a "challenging year" after reporting that sales at its core namesake brand fell for a fourth straight month in January. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)