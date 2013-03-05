UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
GENEVA, March 5 The head of Renault, Carlos Ghosn, said he is in favour of a government incentive scheme to encourage car owners to trade in old diesels for newer, less-polluting models.
"There is, I believe, an idea to introduce a bonus scheme on old diesels in order to take old diesel engines off the market because they could have health consequences, which is absolutely not the case for the new diesel engines," he told a news conference at the Geneva car show on Tuesday.
"If you do it in a rational, limited way ... I'm personally in favour of this sort of measure," he added. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Christian Plumb)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources