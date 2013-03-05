GENEVA, March 5 The head of Renault, Carlos Ghosn, said he is in favour of a government incentive scheme to encourage car owners to trade in old diesels for newer, less-polluting models.

"There is, I believe, an idea to introduce a bonus scheme on old diesels in order to take old diesel engines off the market because they could have health consequences, which is absolutely not the case for the new diesel engines," he told a news conference at the Geneva car show on Tuesday.

"If you do it in a rational, limited way ... I'm personally in favour of this sort of measure," he added. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Christian Plumb)