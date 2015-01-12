DETROIT Jan 12 General Motors Co on
Monday showed its Chevrolet Bolt concept car with an electric
driving range of more than 200 miles and a $30,000 price tag,
offering a view into where the U.S. automaker is pushing in
development of electric vehicles (EV).
The all-electric Bolt is a concept car not currently slated
for production, but Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra said the
company is committed to developing an affordable, long-range EV,
and GM said they could develop the car in as little as 18
months.
"This is a real game changer," Barra told reporters at the
media preview at the Detroit auto show. "Trust me, this is no
stripped-down science experiment."
She didn't give a timetable for when GM would develop the
vehicle, but said it was a natural next step from the Volt. GM
is showing a new version of the Volt on Monday, and the 2016
version will debut this fall.
GM product development chief Mark Reuss said the automaker
"has the technology" to deliver a production version of the Bolt
electric car within 18 to 24 months. Reuss said the four-door,
five-passenger prototype could be profitable, especially if the
value of emissions credits it generates under clean air
regulations is counted.
The current version of the Volt, which has an electric
driving range of about 40 miles before a gasoline engine kicks
in, starts at $34,345, and analysts have said GM loses money on
the car. The new Volt has an electric driving range of 50 miles.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)