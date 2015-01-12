DETROIT Jan 12 General Motors Co's
Cadillac brand plans a $12 billion new model offensive over the
next five years that will include eight vehicles, including five
in segments where it does not currently compete, Cadillac chief
Johan de Nysschen said at the Detroit auto show on Monday.
GM has labored for years to rebuild Cadillac into a global
brand, but it has stumbled as it tried to re-establish its
stature in the U.S. market, where sales declined 6.5 percent
last year. Globally, Cadillac sales increased 5 percent.
Among the more recent issues confronting de Nysschen and his
team are too many unsold cars on U.S. dealers' lots, and not
nearly enough of the right products to blunt the assault by the
German luxury automakers.
De Nysschen, a former Audi and Infiniti executive who joined
GM last August, previously outlined the product blitz at the
Paris auto show.
On Monday, he said the plans included two smaller crossovers
below the current SRX that would compete with the BMW X1 and X3,
as well as a larger crossover that slots below the
strong-selling Escalade. He also said Cadillac lacks a vehicle
for the hot compact luxury sedan segment below its ATS car.
De Nysschen said any short-term pain in the U.S. market
would be balanced by explosive growth in China, the brand's
second largest market, and that would give GM time to roll out
the new vehicles needed to round out the portfolio.
De Nysschen said that while U.S. sales fell last year,
average transaction prices per vehicle topped $47,000 for the
first time. He expects 2015 U.S. sales to remain largely the
same as last year's 171,000 but average transaction prices to
rise again.
He also said GM has agreed to shift the production mix at
its assembly plant in Texas to build a few thousand more of the
hot-selling Escalade this year compared with its original
production plans. The plant also builds Chevrolet Tahoe and GMC
Suburban SUVs.
Cadillac's chief marketing officer Uwe Ellinghaus said in a
separate interview that there were no current plans to bring
Cadillac to Brazil or elsewhere in South America, something that
has been discussed in the past, because of economic volatility
in the region and the brand's lack of compact luxury offerings.
