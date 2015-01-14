DETROIT Jan 14 General Motors Co Chief
Executive Officer Mary Barra said on Wednesday the largest U.S.
automaker would increase its profit this year, as she counted on
investors to give her a second chance after her first year
behind the wheel was marred by a costly recall scandal.
While GM gave no specific figures, it said it expects pretax
earnings and profit margins to increase this year over 2014,
after adjusting for the recall costs, citing growth in its two
largest markets - China and the United States. The automaker
also stood by 2016 targets for 10 percent profit margins in
North America and a return to profitability in Europe.
Some analysts found the projections overly positive,
however, given weakness in several overseas markets.
"It's a very aggressive outlook," said Mirko Mikelic, senior
portfolio manager with Clear Arc Capital, which does not own GM
stock but follows it closely. "It's really going to depend on a
lot of these global economies turning around quickly and we
don't see that happening."
GM shares were down 4.1 percent at $33.81 on Wednesday
afternoon, amid a broad selloff by investors worried about weak
global growth. GM shares are trading just above the 2010 initial
public stock offering price of $33. The automaker was hit hard
by the 2008 financial crisis and emerged from a U.S.
government-directed bankruptcy in 2009.
Barra's first year as CEO, 2014, was dominated by the
recalls of 2.6 million cars due to a defective ignition switch
that has been linked to at least 45 deaths. That issue led to
Congressional hearings, federal probes and numerous lawsuits, as
well as increased recalls of GM vehicles for other problems.
"We would have never been able to predict what we faced,"
Barra told investors at a Deutsche Bank conference held in
conjunction with the Detroit auto show.
All told, GM took charges totaling more than $3 billion for
the issues.
Analysts and investors see 2015 as a second chance for Barra
to define herself and her strategy.
"It is a do-over, but the question is, what does she do with
the opportunity?" said Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas.
"Decisions made over the next year or two are going to
significantly affect the direction of the company over the next
10 years."
Analysts wonder how Barra will steer GM, especially given
the troubles in many overseas markets and slower growth in
China, GM's largest market by sales volume.
GM President Dan Ammann acknowledged the challenges on
Wednesday, saying the global industry growth was decelerating
and competition was intensifying. "The industry is in somewhat
of an arms race," he said.
The auto industry will be in a heavy investment cycle over
the next few years as manufacturers redesign vehicles to comply
with ever-tougher greenhouse gas emissions limits, and consumer
demands for enhanced connectivity to entertainment and data.
GM plans to pump up capital spending by 20 percent to $9
billion this year to pay for vehicle launches and investments in
new technology. Historically, GM has spent about two-thirds of
its capital outlay in North America and Chief Financial Officer
Chuck Stevens said that would remain true going forward.
Buckingham Research analyst Joseph Amaturo said GM's
business remains strong, but said expectations for 2015
automotive free cash flow to be largely unchanged from last year
were worrisome.
Barra used this week's Detroit auto show to highlight one of
her main themes - that GM is a technology leader, not the old
company that tended to trail more innovative rivals. To
underscore that point, Barra unveiled a prototype of the
Chevrolet Bolt, an electric car that could launch within two
years offering 200 miles of driving between charges and will
have a starting price of just $30,000.
But analysts said they still worry about the
"re-calcification" of GM's bureaucracy.
"The broader challenge is just continuing to make a more
nimble, responsive, less costly organization," Barclays analyst
Brian Johnson said.
(Editing by Joe White and Matthew Lewis)