DETROIT Jan 14 General Motors Co said on
Tuesday its global sales grew 4 percent in 2013 on strong demand
in the world's two largest auto markets, China and the United
States.
Sales of the top U.S. automaker hit 9,714,652 cars and light
trucks, an increase of more than 417,000 vehicles, as demand
surged 11 percent to a record high in China and rose 7 percent
in the United States.
"A healthy auto market in the United States and China, and
very successful product launches at all of our brands worldwide
drove GM's growth in 2013 and helped us navigate difficult
conditions in Europe and parts of South America and Asia," GM
Chief Financial Officer Dan Ammann said in a statement.
Ammann will become GM's president this week.
German automaker Volkswagen AG said last week
its sales rose 5 percent to more than 9.7 million vehicles, but
did not provide details. The company's results include its
Scania and MAN brands.
VW has pledged to surpass GM and Japan's Toyota Motor Corp
to become the world's largest automaker by 2018.
Toyota, the largest automaker in terms of sales through the
first nine months of 2013, will report full-year sales later
this month.
The Japanese automaker regained the global sales crown in
2012, after slipping to third place behind GM and Volkswagen in
2011, following natural disasters in Japan and Thailand.
Previously, Toyota had been on top from 2008 through 2010.
GM said its sales in Brazil inched up 1 percent and in the
United Kingdom 11 percent. They fell 11 percent in Russia.
Regionally, sales rose 7 percent in both North America and the
company's International Operations, which include China and the
rest of Asia.
Sales fell 3 percent in Europe and 1 percent in South
America, GM said.
Ammann said Sunday at the Detroit auto show that the
European market had bottomed out, but it was unclear how fast it
would rebound.
GM's Chevrolet brand saw sales rise slightly, while its
Opel/Vauxhall brands in Europe were slightly down in the
struggling region. However, the European brands gained market
share for the first time in 14 years, the Detroit company said.
Cadillac sales rose 28 percent and Buick was up 15 percent.