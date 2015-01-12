DETROIT Jan 12 General Motors Co is open
to working with Google Inc on developing self-driving
car technology, the chief technology officer for the U.S.
automaker said on Monday.
"I'm not in charge of deciding what we will and won't do,
but I'd say we'd certainly be open to having a discussion with
them," Jon Lauckner said in an interview at the Detroit auto
show.
Lauckner made his comments two days before the head of
Google's self-driving car project, Chris Urmson, is scheduled to
speak at a conference held annually in conjunction with the auto
show. Urmson is expected to announce his company's plans to seek
partnerships within the auto industry.
Car makers including GM are racing to develop features that
will make cars safer to drive. The longer-term vision includes
cars that will largely drive themselves.
Lauckner said any automaker teaming up with Google would
need to establish how the relationship would work.
"You have to figure out how would something like that
actually work," he said. "Would it be something where it would
be an opportunity to work together in a joint development
agreement?"
"I'd say probably anybody who's interested ought to at least
go over and kick the tires," Lauckner said.
He said GM has worked with many of the people who are now in
Google's self-driving car program. Urmson was at Carnegie Mellon
when the university worked with GM on a self-driving SUV that
won a DARPA challenge in 2007.
"I'd be completely surprised if Google doesn't have
something to offer," Lauckner said.
"We know they have talented people and we know they have
capability."
(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Toni Reinhold)