DETROIT Jan 14 General Motors Co on
Wednesday forecast that its 2015 operating profit will increase
from last year due mostly to growth in its two largest auto
markets, China and the United States.
As it moves past a year marred by massive recalls from a
defective ignition switch linked to at least 45 deaths, GM said
modest growth in global vehicle sales this year would help the
No. 1 U.S. automaker post improved results in all of its
regions. It also said it remained on track for 2016 targets,
including 10 percent profit margins in North America and a
return to profits in Europe.
Last year, Mary Barra's first as chief executive officer of
the Detroit company, GM dealt with the recall of 2.6 million
cars due to the faulty switch that led to numerous probes and
lawsuits, as well as an increase in the number of vehicles it
recalled. Barra in a statement called 2014 "a pivotal year" that
GM wants to build on in 2015.
GM, which also affirmed its plan to achieve 9- to 10-percent
profit margins by early next decade, will boost its capital
spending plans this year by 20 percent to about $9 billion. More
than one-quarter of the vehicles GM sells next year will come
from new and refreshed designs, rising to almost half in 2019.
