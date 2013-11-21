LOS ANGELES Nov 21 The Honda Motor Co Accord was named Green Car of the Year on Thursday, the editor of the Green Car Journal announced at the L.A. Auto Show.

The Accord won in large part because it offers high fuel economy ratings for gasoline, gasoline-battery hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions of the venerable sedan, said Ron Cogan, editor of the Green Car Journal.

"This year's winner offers something for everyone," said Cogan.