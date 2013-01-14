By Norihiko Shirouzu
| NOVI, Michigan
NOVI, Michigan Jan 13 Guangzhou Automobile
Group Co, one of China's big state-owned auto
enterprises, will look overseas more and more for growth, a
senior company executive said here on Sunday.
The executive - GAC Motor Group Vice President Xiangdong
Huang - told an industry conference in the Detroit suburb of
Novi that the company plans to focus on exports, as part of a
2015 strategy.
As GAC Motor's passenger and commercial vehicle technology
matures, and the once-explosive growth of China's domestic auto
market slows, "it is logical that GAC emphasizes overseas market
expansion", Huang said in a speech.
Specifically, GAC Motor will try to make inroads in emerging
markets around the world with a lineup of affordable no-frills,
gasoline-fueled cars that the company already markets in China,
Huang said. He said those emerging markets included Southeast
Asia, the Middle East, Latin America and Eastern Europe.
He said global auto sales are likely to hit 100 million cars
a year by 2020, and more than 55 percent of that volume is
expected to come from the emerging world.
Global sales in 2012 were seen by most analysts at around 81
million.
"Local economic growth is strong (in those markets), and
trade barriers are relatively low. Chinese auto products are
hopefully competitive in this type of market," Huang said. "This
will be our main target region in the next few years."
The executive, visiting the Detroit area for the North
American International Auto Show that kicks off on Monday, said
GAC Motor believes advanced markets such as the United States
will likely remain out of reach for the Chinese indigenous
automaker for the foreseeable future.
Still, while GAC Motor's conventional gasoline cars are
unlikely to be seen as competitive in the U.S. and other
advanced markets, its "new energy" cars, such as those GAC Motor
plans to exhibit at the Detroit show, are a different story.
As part of the 2015 strategy, GAC Motor plans to "use
new-energy vehicles to enter developed markets", Huang said.
When asked after the speech on the sidelines of the
conference, he declined to say which advanced markets GAC Motor
plans to focus on but noted that those target advanced markets
included the United States.
In Detroit, GAC Motor will exhibit several "newly developed"
cars, including three green vehicles: a four-wheel-drive hybrid
sedan called Trumpchi that is ready for mass production; an
electric SUV "prototype" dubbed Trumpchi GS5; and the electric
hybrid E-jet, a concept car, according to the company.