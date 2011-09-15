* Hyundai-Kia's Europe sales eclipse all other Asian car
makers
* Hyundai more popular in Germany than many European brands
* Duo to compete with Volkswagen for industry leadership -
analyst
* China market needs "shake-out" before brands compete
abroad - analyst
By Christiaan Hetzner and Ben Klayman
FRANKFURT, Sept 15 European auto makers fear
competition from South Korea's two biggest auto makers, once
mocked for their low value and unimaginative design, while
Chinese car brands are not seen as a threat, for the next few
years at least.
Hyundai and its affiliate Kia earned
high praise from rivals at the Frankfurt auto show, usually a
chance for executives to shine the limelight on their own
models.
"They're a very powerful company and a powerful competitor,
and they've come on a lot in the last three or four years," said
General Motors Europe President Nick Reilly, who knows
the two well, having run GM unit Daewoo in South Korea.
"They have caught up to being a very good, leading company."
Once viewed as a manufacturer of bland econoboxes that
looked and felt cheap inside and out, Hyundai-Kia has addressed
its design and reliability problems over recent years, making it
a stellar performer even during the global financial crisis.
"We see Hyundai-Kia as a very serious competitor, since they
build good cars, have a sound design, and are improving their
quality," Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) executive Christian Klingler
told reporters.
VW's sales chief should pay close attention, experts say.
"Hyundai will compete with VW for the title of world's
biggest car maker -- not this year or next year, but definitely
in the medium-term," NordLB analyst Frank Schwope said.
The two used to be "at the bottom of the list in all test
reports", he said, but now Kia offers a seven-year warranty on
its cars and the vehicles are cheaper than rival models made by
German or Japanese manufacturers.
"Kia is what the Japanese were 15 or 20 years ago," he said.
The European auto industry worries about when Chinese car
makers will pose a serious threat to their domestic markets, but
the real risk to Fiat, Opel and Renault for the next decade is
Hyundai-Kia.
"There still needs to be a shake-out in the Chinese market,"
said Jefferies analyst Peter Nesvold, referring to Beijing's
hopes to build a few national champions strong enough to compete
abroad.
"You need fewer brands. We need winners and losers in China
first before we can really think about exporting the vehicles to
other markets," he added.
Toyota Motor Europe chief Didier Leroy agreed.
"Chinese companies can be in the future also very strong
competitors for everybody worldwide."
While they were not yet ready, "one thing is sure, they will
come," he added.
The more upscale Hyundai has steadily boosted market share
thanks to hits like the ix35 crossover and prominent sponsorship
deals with the FIFA World Cup, doubling its share price over the
past two years to a record high in June and emerging as the
major challenger to Toyota and Nissan .
TRADE BARRIERS FALL
"They are quite aggressive everywhere in Europe. They are
one of the strongest competitors we have currently worldwide,"
Toyota Europe's Leroy said.
The two hope that the premieres in Frankfurt of the new
Hyundai i30 and Kia Rio will generate further pull from car
buyers, but one powerful argument also helps -- their exports
can now be priced 10 percent cheaper after EU tariffs were
dropped in a free trade agreement (FTA).
"They are profiting from a situation where they have 70-80
percent market share in South Korea, a depreciating won and the
FTA," VW's Klingler said.
In the first half of this year, Hyundai and Kia respectively
were the third and fourth most popular Asian brands in the
European Union, outselling Japan's Subaru , Mitsubishi
, Mazda , Suzuki and Honda .
Taken together, the Korean duo represents the largest Asian
manufacturer by sales in the EU.
"They've made huge inroads in Europe, Hyundai in
particular," said Michelle Krebs, Edmunds.com senior analyst.
"They offer an alternative that's stylish, but packed with
value."
Hyundai market share in Germany alone during the first eight
months eclipsed established European competitors such as Fiat
, and PSA's Peugeot and Citroen brands.
"They are a force to take notice of and we are," Ford of
Europe's sales and marketing chief Roelant de Waard said.
(Additional Reporting by Andreas Kroener; Additional Reporting
and Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)