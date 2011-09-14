(Adds details, quotes)

* Next generation Infiniti to be built outside Japan

* Decision comes due to strong yen - Nissan CEO

* Nissan, Mercedes likely to cooperate on Infiniti

FRANKFURT, Sept 14 The next generation Infiniti models likely will be built outside Japan due to the strength of the yen, Nissan's chief executive said.

The strong value of the yen, with less than 80 yen buying a dollar, makes Infiniti cars built in Japan less price competitive with competing luxury brands, Carlos Ghosn, who also is CEO of Renault, said at the Frankfurt auto show.

Ghosn's remarks came at a joint press conference with Dieter Zetsche, chief executive of Daimler (DAIGn.DE), to tout the cooperative product-development efforts between Daimler and the Nissan-Renault automotive alliance.

"The next generation Infiniti cars will be built outside Japan," Ghosn said.

Sources had told Reuters earlier that Nissan would announce plans to build a premium compact car in Europe in the next couple of years, making it the first Asian luxury brand to manufacture locally.

Ghosn and Zetsche said the companies likely will cooperate on developing an Infiniti model with Mercedes architecture.

"There is extremely limited cross consideration" comparing Mercedes and Infiniti brands among buyers shopping for upscale cars, Zetsche said.

So far, the companies are cooperating to explore electric versions of the Mercedes Smart car and the Renault Twingo, as well as a small delivery van based on Renault architecture.

Zetsche said the companies' cooperative efforts are based on practical projects, and thus differ from the disastrous Daimler-Chrysler alliance of the last decade. (Reporting by Paul Ingrassia, Christiaan Hetzner, Helen Massy Beresford)