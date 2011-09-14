* Decision comes due to strong yen - Nissan CEO
FRANKFURT, Sept 14 Japanese automaker Nissan
Motor Co will build its next Infiniti models including
a new premium compact car outside its home market to escape the
burden of a strong yen, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on
Wednesday.
The strength of the yen, which at 77 to the dollar is close
to a record high, makes Infiniti cars built in Japan less price
competitive with rival luxury brands, said Ghosn, who also is
CEO of Renault .
"The next generation Infiniti cars will be built outside
Japan," Ghosn said during a joint press briefing with partner
Daimler (DAIGn.DE) to update the market on an alliance forged in
April 2010.
Japanese auto executives have repeatedly warned that the yen
had strengthened beyond what domestic exporters could cope with,
with Honda stating last month it was considering further
production bases overseas.
Nissan wants to roll out its Infiniti brand worldwide to
grab a greater share of the premium market, which offers greater
growth and higher profits than found in the volume segment that
is home to Nissan.
Similarly ambitious plans have come to a screeching halt for
General Motors' Cadillac and Toyota's Lexus
after their models flopped in Europe, mainly due to strong
competition from German brands like BMW and Audi
(VOWG_p.DE) as well as a lack of competitive diesels.
Infiniti's European sales chief Guillaume Pelletreau told
Reuters in an interview that the Japanese luxury brand probably
couldn't launch an assault on the European market without the
help of alliance partner Daimler (DAIGn.DE), which will supply
a vehicle architecture and diesel engines to the brand.
To entice the discriminating German and British customers
needed to sell 100,000 cars in western Europe by 2016, Infiniti
wants to offer a completely different experience from the
mainstream luxury brands like Mercedes-Benz and BMW.
"Our cars are all about curves and sensuality, creating
something 'organic' as an answer to the 'mechanic' approach of
the legacy (German) brands," Pelletreau said.
EUROPEAN PRODUCTION
Infiniti believes sponsoring Formula One Champions Red Bull
Racing and its pilot Sebastian Vettel will help generate broad
awareness for the brand in Europe where it started only three
years ago.
"I don't think there will be any other sponsorships, since
the best way to create familiarity is not to get diluted with
too many different messages," the European sales chief added.
"A lot of brands are getting lost since they have no real
story, they have no real consistency," he continued, saying that
as a result all dealerships would sell Infinitis only and not
have a Nissan showroom attached.
Sources told Reuters earlier that Nissan would announce
plans to build a premium compact car in Europe off a
Mercedes-Benz architecture in the next couple of years, making
it the first Asian luxury brand to manufacture there.
Nissan declined to say where it would be built, but
indicated a Chinese site would be needed in addition to a
European one to meet demand by customers in those two regions
who are looking for an alternative to the BMW 1 Series or Audi
A3.
"Why are you assuming it's one plant? The volume of the
C-segment in the luxury space is the biggest TIV (total industry
volume)," Executive Vice President Andy Palmer told Reuters.
So far, Renault and Daimler are cooperating to explore
electric versions of the Mercedes Smart car and the Renault
Twingo, as well as a small delivery van based on Renault
architecture.
The automotive industry is littered with failed
partnerships, including an alliance between Japan's Suzuki and
German carmaker Volkswagen, which hit the skids this week.
Suzuki is seeking a divorce from its German partner, ending
a two-year partnership that failed to deliver meaningful
projects.
