TOKYO Oct 29 BMW AG on Wednesday said
its first fuel cell vehicle would likely be a larger-sized sedan
which would put on the market after 2020, when a hydrogen
development partnership ends between the German luxury automaker
and Toyota Motor Corp.
Under its partnership with Toyota, BMW is developing a way
to compress hydrogen at ultra-low temperatures to increase its
storage volume, using as a base a fuel cell stack developed by
Japan's largest automaker.
BMW and Toyota have been cooperating on fuel cell technology
since 2013, just before Toyota introduced its Mirai fuel cell
model in late 2014.
While the Mirai can travel around 700 kilometres on a single
hydrogen fueling, the German automaker said it was developing a
vehicle which would travel further, using compressed hydrogen, a
process which would take a few more years to perfect.
"It will be sometime after 2020," Merten Jung, head of fuel
cell development at BMW, told Reuters in an interview at the
Tokyo Motor Show.
He added: "We don't have a model yet, but ... as the
character of our technology favours larger cars, our model will
probably be something like a long distance car, a larger sedan."
Fuel cell vehicles run on electricity created by mixing
hydrogen, the world's most commonly available element, with
oxygen, and emitting water in the process, rather than carbon
emissions created by gasoline vehicles.
This makes them viable "zero-emissions" vehicles, but
research is expensive due to costly components and the need to
create fueling infrastructure, prompting many of the world's
largest automakers to strike up development partnerships.
BMW's hydrogen car will likely be bigger than Toyota's
mid-sized Mirai, and the five-seat Clarity Fuel Cell launched by
Honda on Wednesday.
Jung at BMW said it was unlikely that BMW and Toyota would
produce a fuel cell car together, as the world's biggest luxury
car maker and the world's best selling car maker largely
targeted different markets.
"As we have two different opinions as companies when it
comes to products on the market, we probably won't have the same
car on the market," he said.
"At a certain point there needs to be a difference between
Toyota and BMW, and where things need to be separate, but until
that point, anything is possible."
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)