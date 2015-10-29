* Mazda expects U.S. to tighten emissions, fuel-economy
testing
* Tougher U.S. tests to cause delays for diesel plans -Mazda
exec
* Mazda remains committed to U.S. diesel rollout -executive
By Norihiko Shirouzu and Maki Shiraki
TOKYO Oct 29 Mazda Motor Corp expects
delays to the launch of diesel-powered cars in the United States
in the wake of the Volkswagen AG emissions
test-rigging scandal, but it remains committed to a rollout, a
senior executive said.
Kiyoshi Fujiwara, a Mazda managing executive officer in
charge of research and development and cost innovation, said
media reports that Mazda had given up on diesel's potential use
in the U.S. market were untrue.
The U.S. launch of Mazda diesel cars, originally planned for
2016, will nevertheless likely be delayed because regulators
there are expected to add extra steps to emissions and
fuel-economy testing processes, he said.
"We're committed to launching diesel-fuelled cars in the
United States," Fujiwara told Reuters in an interview on the
sidelines of the Tokyo Motor Show. "There is no doubt about
that."
But the tougher testing, he said, "will cause a delay in
plans for everybody looking to sell diesel cars in the U.S.
market. That's why we cannot say when we are going to be able to
launch our diesel cars in the U.S. market at this point."
The expected delay reflects an increasingly complicated
regulatory environment for diesel technology in the wake of the
Volkswagen scandal.
Diesel had been seen, especially among European carmakers,
as a mainstream technology to help meet tougher fuel economy and
emissions regulations. But now it looks vulnerable.
"Anybody can, with certainty, guess what's going to happen,"
Nissan Motor Co CEO Carlos Ghosn told reporters on
Wednesday.
"This scandal is not going to make diesel more popular in
the United States. This scandal is not going to make diesel more
popular in Japan."
Many auto executives and engineers, however, said diesel was
far from finished.
"Diesel has its merits," Toyota Motor Corp
President Akio Toyoda told reporters on the sidelines of the
auto show on Wednesday. "It would be wrong if the ongoing
scandal led to the end of diesel use."
Mazda's Fujiwara said U.S. regulators had not notified Mazda
of any changes to their testing processes, but the company
believes that they have already been toughened and that a delay
to its diesel launch plans is unavoidable.
"Tests are going to be tougher," he said. "Regulators are
not telling us or anybody what additional testing steps they
have added to the processes."
"They no longer trust companies and are not telling us
anything. Most likely there is a delay. We just don't know how
big a delay it is going to be."
(Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu and Maki Shiraki in Tokyo;
Editing by Edmund Klamann)