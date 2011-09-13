FRANKFURT, Sept 13 British luxury automaker
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) expects to decide on a local partner for
production in China by the end of this year, its chief executive
said.
"We're absolutely in our glide path to make the decision by
the end of this year... but we cannot say when we will be able
to start production in China," Ralf Speth told reporters at the
Frankfurt auto show on Tuesday.
He added that the timing of a production start in China
depended on official approval by Chinese regulators.
JLR, a unit of Tata Motors , is best known for its
range of large sport utility vehicles such as the Range Rover
and high performance sports cars like the XJ.
Nonetheless, Speth said he did not expect any problems
achieving the European Union's strict target for carbon dioxide
emissions by 2020.
"We see absolutely no problem reaching the 95 grammes per
kilometre. We want to reach that."
He said JLR currently achieves almost no synergies with
parent Tata Motors but the two companies were in talks to
jointly use the lower end of the British carmaker's engine
range.
