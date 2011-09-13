FRANKFURT, Sept 13 British luxury automaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) expects to decide on a local partner for production in China by the end of this year, its chief executive said.

"We're absolutely in our glide path to make the decision by the end of this year... but we cannot say when we will be able to start production in China," Ralf Speth told reporters at the Frankfurt auto show on Tuesday.

He added that the timing of a production start in China depended on official approval by Chinese regulators.

JLR, a unit of Tata Motors , is best known for its range of large sport utility vehicles such as the Range Rover and high performance sports cars like the XJ.

Nonetheless, Speth said he did not expect any problems achieving the European Union's strict target for carbon dioxide emissions by 2020.

"We see absolutely no problem reaching the 95 grammes per kilometre. We want to reach that."

He said JLR currently achieves almost no synergies with parent Tata Motors but the two companies were in talks to jointly use the lower end of the British carmaker's engine range. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Writing by Maria Sheahan)