MOVES-Deutsche Bank says hires BoA's Whitaker for New York FIG team
NEW YORK, March 3 Deutsche Bank has hired Adora Whitaker as a managing director in its Financial Institutions Group (FIG) in New York, the German bank said on Friday.
DETROIT Jan 15 South Korean automaker Kia Motors Corp will aim to grow market share in the United States this year, a senior U.S. sales executive said on Tuesday.
"I am confident we will do well from a market share perspective," Tom Loveless, executive vice president of sales for Kia's U.S. sales unit, said on the sidelines of the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.
Last year, the overall U.S. light vehicle market grew 13 percent to about 14.5 million vehicles. Kia's market share of the market, according to Loveless, increased to 3.85 percent, marking the 18th consecutive year of share growth, and its sales rose to 557,599 vehicles.
"Our goal in 2013 is to gain share for the 19th year," he said.
BEIJING/LONDON, March 3 COFCO Agri, the Swiss-based international grain arm of China's state run COFCO group, is bringing over up to 20 staff, including traders, to boost operations in Europe in a further shake-up of the business, sources familiar with the matter said.
NEW YORK, March 3 Rising coal prices and a more favorable outlook for the industry under President Donald Trump’s administration are allowing U.S. coal companies to sign new leveraged loans after being shut out of the market since mid-2015, despite a declining long-term outlook for the industry.