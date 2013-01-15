DETROIT Jan 15 South Korean automaker Kia Motors Corp will aim to grow market share in the United States this year, a senior U.S. sales executive said on Tuesday.

"I am confident we will do well from a market share perspective," Tom Loveless, executive vice president of sales for Kia's U.S. sales unit, said on the sidelines of the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

Last year, the overall U.S. light vehicle market grew 13 percent to about 14.5 million vehicles. Kia's market share of the market, according to Loveless, increased to 3.85 percent, marking the 18th consecutive year of share growth, and its sales rose to 557,599 vehicles.

"Our goal in 2013 is to gain share for the 19th year," he said.