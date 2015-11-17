Nov 17 Ford Motor Co is looking at ways to
expand its sport utility vehicle portfolio as SUVs grow to 40
percent of the U.S. light vehicle market by 2020 from about a
third today, global sales chief Stephen Odell told Reuters.
"As a segment gets that big, it's probably going to fragment
into different requirements," Odell said in an interview ahead
of the unveiling on Tuesday in Los Angeles of the 2017 Ford
Escape, a re-styled version of the company's best-selling SUV
model in the United States.
Ford sells a smaller sport utility vehicle called the
EcoSport in Europe and Latin America and has studied it for the
U.S. market, Odell said. "It could at some point become a
substantial part of the industry," he said.
Separately, United Auto Workers union officials and analysts
have said they expect Ford to use a factory in Wayne, Michigan
to build a new SUV and a new pickup truck after production of
the Ford Focus compact car is moved to Mexico in 2018.
Sales of the current Escape in the United States should beat
last year's record of 306,212 vehicles, Odell said. But Escape
sales are rising at a slower pace than several competitors, up
just 1 percent for the year to date compared with 15 percent for
Toyota Motor Corp's RAV4 and 41 percent for Nissan
Motor Co 's Rogue.
The intense competition Ford faces is reflected in decisions
the company made as it revised the 2017 Escape, which goes on
sale next year.
Ford redesigned the exterior and interior of the 2017
Escape. But it won't offer collision avoiding automatic
emergency braking systems on the 2017 Escape, Odell said. Toyota
said it will offer such collision avoiding systems as optional
equipment for $300 to $500 on many 2017 models.
"We think we've got more than enough safety technology on
this product that's relevant to the drivers that they would be
prepared to pay for," Odell said. Vehicles in the Escape's class
have starting prices just under $24,000, and Japanese and
European competitors currently have cheaper currencies to offset
the cost of new features.
Ford and several other automakers agreed with the National
Highway Traffic Safety Administration in September to make
automatic emergency braking standard on future new vehicles for
the U.S. market. But the automakers didn't set a deadline.
